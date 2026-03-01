Rev. Jesse Jackson's family arrives in South Carolina for lying-in-state, Jacqueline Jackson not joining them

The family of Rev. Jesse Jackson arrived early Sunday morning to the state capitol building in South Carolina, where Jackson will lie in state.

Jackson's widow, Jacqueline Jackson, got sick and will not be joining the family.

Jackson's son, former U.S. Rep. Jesse Jackson Jr., wrote on social media that the family arrived at the Capitol of the State of South Carolina in Columbia around 3 a.m. local time Sunday. Jackson's body was entrusted to Leevy's Funeral in Columbia.

Late Saturday night, Jackson Jr. posted a photo of a South Carolina state trooper cleaning the window of Jackson's hearse.

In Nashville, Jacqueline Jackson, 81, took ill and will not join the family, Jackson Jr. wrote. The former congressman wrote that his mother will return to Chicago when released, but did not specify if she was being treated at a hospital or elsewhere.

The rest of the Jackson family will also return to Chicago after fulfilling its commitment to the State of South Carolina.

Services will be held for Jackson in South Carolina on Monday. A service was also planned for Washington, D.C., but this has been postponed, representatives said Sunday.

"The Jackson Family looks forward to honoring Reverend Jackson's work and life in Washington, a city that held rich friendships and deep meaning for the Reverend," Jackson's family said in a Sunday news release.

Jackson's funeral will take place back in Chicago at the end of next week.

Rev. Jackson died on the morning of Tuesday, Feb. 17, at the age of 84.