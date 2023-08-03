Young mother shot and killed in Auburn Gresham "was just the life of the party"

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Killed in a shooting in Auburn Gresham on Thursday, a young woman was being remembered as a loving mother.

"Hanging out with her friends, her kids; she was just the life of the party. She liked to have fun," said her cousin, Cassandra Foster-Sims, who was headed to Chicago from Mississippi on Thursday.

Sanna Foster, 23, was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon near 81st and Throop, where more than 50 bullet casings were visible at the crime scene.

Foster's 2-year-old son was shot in the right foot. Foster-Sims said he's recovering quickly, but still has not been told about his mom.

"He had to have surgery yesterday. So right now, he's still in the hospital," Foster-Sims said.

The boy's 29-year-old father was also shot in the foot, and was in good condition. A 62-year-old man was shot in the back, but his condition was unclear.

Although police have said the boy's father was the target, it's unclear if the shooting was retaliation for a shooting on the same block 10 days prior — a shooting that took the life of Rev. Robin Hood's grandson.

"We don't know if that's something that was separate from the retaliation," Hood said.

Hood said the violent surge this summer requires families to have hard conversations, and come to hard decisions.

"You must turn killers in. If it's your child, you must turn your child in," Hood said. "A big help in solving these murders, because you know if your child is out there doing something."

No one was in custody Tuesday afternoon in either the shooting that killed Foster or the one that killed Hood's grandson.