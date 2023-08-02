Watch CBS News
Shooting leaves 2-year-old boy, 3 others wounded in Auburn Gresham

By Kris Habermehl

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four people – including a 2-year-old girl – were shot Wednesday afternoon in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

The shooting happened at 81st and Elizabeth streets.

A 62-year-old man was stabilized after being shot, as were a 29-year-old man and his 2-year-old son who were shot in the foot. A 23-year-old woman was left in critical condition.

The victims reportedly sought help at a fire station nearby at 8120 S. Ashland Ave.

All the victims were initially taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. The woman was reportedly in cardiac arrest.

An elongated crime scene was set up on 81st Street from Racine Avenue to Throop Street.

Forensic evidence specialist from the Chicago Police Department were on the scene at 5 p.m., and were placing numerous evidence markers where shell casings landed.

First published on August 2, 2023 / 4:39 PM

