Multi-talented artist Sandra Antongiorgi tells colorful stories through her murals and music

CHICAGO (CBS) -- She's painting a path of hope.

Sandra Antongiorgi sings, writes songs, paints murals, and curates exhibits. Born in Puerto Rico, the multi-discipline now makes Chicago her home and has gifted this city her poignant and vibrant art.

CBS 2's Brad Edwards chatted with artist Sandra Antongiorgi on the Stream on how she's uplifting communities through her murals.

She performed one of her hits "Yo te Vi" in the CBS 2 studios and explains what the song is about.

The song means "I Saw You." Antongiorgi performs Tuesday at City Winery Chicago.

"I saw you giving this person a kiss, you know, being tender. And it's that realization that this meaningful journey that you've been on with someone is over, you know," she said. "And that you miss the signs, you know, the red flags, I suppose. And then being at peace with that, you know, come to terms with it, accepting it and being at peace."

Along with her music, many of her vibrant works can be found across the city, telling many powerful stories. In 2020, when the Pride Parade was canceled due to COVID CBS 2 highlighted a mural called "Rebirth" Antongiorgi collaborated on.

"It's a dynamic and powerful mural of a dynamic and powerful and fierce, non-binary activist (Sky Cubacub) with a disability, who's also a fashion designer and designs these garments for people, varying abilities and varying sizes and genders. And in the story that we tell in "Rebirth" it's about a hero who says 'I see you you know, I see you I see who you are, and I'm there with you' and they do this like by challenging these notions of beauty," she said.

She talked about the power of storytelling through murals uplifting LGBTQ communities.

"The tools that were available to me were painting and guitar, and I just have this thirst to do as much as possible. Learn as much as possible, to use my creative side to at least give voice to people and to help represent or highlight certain people or groups of people," she said.

Antongiorgi performs at the City Winery Chicago on Tuesday, October 10th at 8 p.m.