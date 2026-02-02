Same burglary crew targets 6 more businesses across Chicago, CPD says

Chicago police are extending their warning after the same burglary crew has targeted more businesses across the city.

At least six more businesses were hit following the previous 10 in the Lake View East, Lincoln Park, Brighton Park, Armour Square, Rogers Park, West Town, Uptown, and Logan Square neighborhoods since Jan 12. The latest burglaries include the Edgewater and Bridgeport neighborhoods.

Police said four to seven suspects, wearing black ski masks, black hooded sweatshirts, and black pants, gained entry into businesses by breaking a glass front door or window with sledgehammers or pry bars. They would then enter and take money, cash registers, an ATM, and merchandise before fleeing in a vehicle.

The latest burglaries happened at the following times and locations:

3400 block of South Halsted Street on Jan. 27, at 5:07 a.m. - Bridgeport

1400 block of West Fullerton Avenue on Jan. 29, between 12 and 3 a.m. - Lincoln Park

2200 block of North Lincoln Avenue on Jan. 29, at 3:11 a.m. - Lincoln Park

1000 block of W Bryn Mawr Avenue on Feb. 1, at 2:45 AM - Edgewater

2900 block of North Sheffield Avenue on Feb. 1, at 3:19 a.m. - Lake View East

4600 block of South Troy Street on Feb. 1, at 4:22 a.m. - Brighton Park

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area 1 detectives at 312-747-8384, Area 3 detectives at 312-44-8263, or Area 5 detectives at 312-746-7394 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, using reference number 26CWP003B.

The video above is from a previous report.