Burglary crew targets multiple businesses across 8 Chicago neighborhoods, police warn

Chicago police are warning businesses about a string of burglaries that happened across Chicago this month.

The burglaries occurred between Jan 12 and 24 during the morning hours in the Lake View East, Lincoln Park, Brighton Park, Armour Square, Rogers Park, West Town, Uptown, and Logan Square neighborhoods.

CPD said in each of the incidents, four to seven suspects, wearing black ski masks, black hooded sweatshirts, and black pants, gained entry into businesses by breaking a glass front door or window with sledgehammers or pry bars. They would then enter and take money, cash registers, an ATM, and merchandise before fleeing in a vehicle.

One of the incidents was caught on video.

Incident dates and locations:

3500 block of North Broadway on Jan. 12, at 2:57 a.m. - Lake View East

Two locations on the 2300 block of North Clark Street on Jan 12, at 3 a.m. - Lincoln Park

2600 block of West 39th Place on Jan. 12, at 3:22 a.m. - Brighton Park

4500 block of South Archer Avenue on Jan. 12, at 3:29 a.m. - Brighton Park

4400 block of South Western Avenue on Jan. 13, at 4:23 a.m. - Brighton Park

3200 block of South Princeton Avenue on Jan. 13, at 4:41 a.m. - Armour Square

6500 block of North Sheridan Road on Jan. 15, at 2:51 a.m. - Rogers Park

1300 block of West Ohio Street on Jan. 24, at 3:38 a.m. - West Town

2600 block of West Fullerton Avenue on Jan. 24 at 4:37 a.m. - Logan Square

4100 block of North Broadway on Jan. 24 at 7:17 a.m. - Uptown

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area 1 detectives at 312-747-8384, Area 3 detectives at 312-44-8263, or Area 5 detectives at 312-746-7394 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, using reference number 26CWP003B.