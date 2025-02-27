Catholic elementary school in Orland Park moves to e-learning after water main break
Students will move to e-learning on Thursday at Saint Michael Parish in Orland Park following a water main break.
Water to the school located in the 14300 block of Highland Avenue will be shut off for repairs.
According to the school's website, the village discovered the break on the school's property.
It is unclear if classes for Friday will also be moved.
Parish operations may be affected, but morning masses are expected to take place as scheduled.