SailGP returns to Chicago: Here's what you need to know

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The summer of racing in the city starts Friday, as SailGP, the high-octane sailing competition, returns to Chicago for a second straight year.

CBS 2's Jackie Kostek says it's sailing like you've never seen it.

"It's nothing like other sailing," Jimmy Spithill, Team USA CEO and driver said. "It's much more like auto racing."

The 10 identical F50 catamarans of the International Sailing League Sail GP don't so much glide as they do fly across the water, passing and sometimes crashing into each other.

With speeds breaking 60 miles per hour. As the carbon fiber sails rip through the wind, the athletes whip across the deck.

"It's quite a sort of violent feeling on board the boat," Spithill said. "It's very loud, you have communication systems because you're in quite a lot of wind."

Harnessing the wind isn't just part of the sport but the purpose of the league, which showcases the power of nature, with an eye on sustainability and gender equity. Each team has at least one woman aboard, something Spithill says is important for the future.

"My sister and I both grew up really interested in sailing and really wanting to make it a career and I was the only one able to do that and it wasn't because I was the better sailor," He said. "She was actually better than me but there just weren't as many opportunities so I think by creating these pathways into the sport, you really get the best of the best."

And when it comes to the best place to race, Team USA says the Windy City is hard to beat for more reasons than one.

"Chicago is a town of sports fans," Spithill said. "You guys have got some of the most iconic sporting franchises. You've got great stadiums here but you've never really utilized the big, free one down on the waterfront."

The race course is tight. It falls inside of the break wall between Navy Pier and Adler Planetarium. Organizers say the best place to watch the race from this weekend is the Navy Pier grandstands, but of course, you can watch from anywhere along the lakefront.

"Chicago as a freshwater venue is super cool because the conditions are super variable. You kind of just, you never know what you're going to get," Cooper Dressler, of Team USA, said.

Except a quicker clean up.

"The fresh water, I like to say it's great because you don't have to rinse anything off at the end of the day," Dressler said.

And that means, more time for the post-race parties, which are growing right along with the sport. Dressler says you can come for the party...and stay for the race.