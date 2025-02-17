Ryne Sandberg, other Hall of Famers impart wisdom to today's Cubs during spring training

Cubs icon Ryne Sandberg and a few other Hall of Famers were in Mesa, Arizona this past weekend, spending some time around this year's team.

Sandberg, 65, has been at spring training camp for 45 of the last 47 years—going back to the start of his playing days in the minor leagues in 1978. He is back again this year, despite undergoing a second round of treatments for prostate cancer that he announced returned and spread to other organs in December.

"I enjoy always coming out here this time of the year, and being part of the team, and part of the group, and being around the guys," Sandberg said. "This is about as good of medicine as I can think of."

And Sandberg he continues to battle prostate cancer, he really received a shot in the arm when he got a surprise visit from his former teammates Shawon Dunston and Mark Grace. They joined fellow Cubs legends Rick Sutcliffe and Fergie Jenkins at Cubs Camp on Monday.

"I didn't know Shawon and Gracie were going to show up. That was set up by the Cubs, and that's a whole 'nother part of the spring is seeing the guys," Sandberg said. "You know, we spent 11 1/2 years together — double play combination — and you know, we're family.

Cubs Manager Craig Counsell looked like a youngster in awe at Sandberg at the other veterans on Sunday — and Counsell talked about the icons' stories as what meant so much to him.

"People like Ryno, and Hall of Famers, they make an impact like when they step in the room — and that's what Ryno has done for us already," Counsell said. "He's made an impact already."

But Sandberg and the group were also imparting their wisdom on young players like Matt Shaw.

"That's why we're here. We're here for the players," Sandberg said. With Matt, you know, I had a conversation—I could reflect right back to 1982, and being in camp, and having some minor league seasons under my belt with some success, and, 'OK, now it's the Major Leagues'—just to let him know what I went through, and what it basically was for me to just feel comfortable with what I was doing and feel comfortable with my talents, because that's what got me to that point."

Shaw himself was very pleased to get to spend time with Sandberg and the other Hall of Famers.

"It was awesome. It was such a cool moment, I mean, meeting those guys and hanging out with them," he said, "and you know, they're so invested still in this team, so you know, that's cool for young guys."

In December, Sandberg announced that his prostate cancer had relapsed and spread. He first revealed in January of last year that he was battling metastatic prostate cancer.

But Sandberg said he's holding up well and enjoying life.