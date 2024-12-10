Cubs Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg says cancer has relapsed, spread to other organs

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Hall of Fame Chicago Cubs second baseman Ryne Sandberg announced Tuesday that his prostate cancer has relapsed and spread to other organs.

In a post on Instagram on Tuesday, Sandberg, 65, said he's facing "more intensive treatment."

"We will continue to be positive, strong, and fight to beat this. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers for me and my family," Sandberg wrote.

Sandberg first revealed in January that he was battling metastatic prostate cancer.

In June, the Cubs unveiled a statue of the Cubs legend outside Wrigley Field. At the time, Sandberg said the ceremony was especially touching after his cancer diagnosis. He's kept well-wishers updated on his progress through an Instagram account and said in May that scans showed no signs of cancer.

In August, Sandberg posted on Instagram that he had rung the ceremonial bell to celebrate the end of his cancer treatment, and being considered cancer-free.

In a statement Tuesday morning, Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts called Sandberg "an inspiration to cancer survivors everywhere."

"I know all Cubs fans join my family and me in sending positive thoughts to Ryne and keeping him and his family in our prayers as he faces this next round of treatments to defeat cancer. Ryne has the heart and soul of a champion and that will serve him well in this challenge," Ricketts said.

Sandberg was a 10-time All-Star as well as a winner of nine Gold Glove Awards, seven Silver Slugger Awards, and the 1984 National League Most Valuable Player Award.