Royals beat White Sox 2-0 as Chicago's scoreless streak reaches 20 innings

Michael Wacha struck out seven while pitching four-hit ball through eight innings, Maikel Garcia homered and the Kansas City Royals beat the White Sox 2-0 on Saturday as Chicago's scoreless streak reached 20 innings.

Garcia opened the game with a leadoff homer and the Royals added another run in the eighth inning when Garcia doubled and scored on a sacrifice fly by Vinnie Pasquantino.

Wacha (2-0) walked one before giving way to Lucas Erceg, who worked a 1-2-3 ninth for his fifth save of the season.

Erick Fedde (0-3) took the loss after allowing one run on three hits in five innings for Chicago, which last scored in the seventh inning of a 2-0 win over Kansas City on Thursday and lost 2-0 on Friday.

Chicago threatened in the first inning when Andrew Benintendi doubled with two outs before Colson Montgomery flew out to end the inning.

The White Sox also put a runner in scoring position in the seventh when Lenyn Sosa doubled, but no Chicago baserunner advanced past second after the first inning.

Chicago's bullpen kept the game close. Sean Newcomb pitched two scoreless innings in relief of Fedde before Jordan Hicks worked the eighth.

White Sox third baseman Tanner Murray picked up his first MLB hit with a single in the fifth inning.

Up next

LHP Noah Cameron (1-0, 1.69 ERA) takes the mound for Kansas City. The White Sox have not named a starter for Sunday's series finale.