14 months after fire, Rosemont, Illinois halts electric vehicle charger installations in parking garages

The Chicago suburb of Rosemont, Illinois, is putting the brakes on installing electric vehicle chargers inside parking structures — in a development that comes more than a year after an EV caught fire.

The electric vehicle burst into flames in January 2024 while charging in the garage at the Fashion Outlets of Chicago in Rosemont. Firefighters battled the blaze for hours, and a specialized blanket was needed to extinguish the fire.

"Once these EVs catch fire, they're a dickens to deal with," said Rosemont Mayor Brad Stephens. "In the process, the car had to be dragged out of the garage, and then additionally to that, portions of the garage had to be closed down."

Repairs have been made to the EV chargers at the mall. But Mayor Brad Stephens and the Rosemont Village Board have now approved a temporary ban on the installation of charging stations in parking garages.

"You just want to make sure that your community is safe," Stephens said. "That's what this is all about."

While parking structures in Rosemont won't have EV chargers, some EV experts question how effective the ban will be.

"That's really shortsighted, and it's really not going to make a difference in the long run," said electric vehicle expert Christopher Allessi II. "EVs are here to stay. The only people it's going to hurt is going to be the businesses."

Allessi runs a YouTube channel dedicated to all things electric vehicles. He was at the mall the day of the fire.

"Those charging stations are busy," Allessi said, "and what are those people doing while they're charging? They're going in. They're using the facilities. They're going to the food court. They're getting something to eat. They're going shopping."

Since the fire, Mayor Stephens said the Village of Rosemont has discouraged businesses from installing EV charging stations in parking structures.

"You have a very, very strong financial and personal incentive to make sure that charging station is safe," said Ryan McKinnon of Charge Ahead Partnership.

The partnership advocates for companies, organizations, and people that sell EV charging or want to be in the business.

"There's businesses that legitimately want to get into this," McKinnon said. "They're looking for ways that they can bring EV charging stations onto their property where they can serve drivers."