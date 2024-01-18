Electric vehicle catches fire in parking garage of Fashion Outlets of Chicago shopping mall

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some streets near the Fashion Outlets of Chicago shopping mall in northwest suburban Rosemont were closed Thursday morning after an electric vehicle caught fire in the mall parking garage.

The fire started around 9:45 a.m. at the parking garage at the mall just off the Tri-State Tollway near Balmoral Avenue.

Rosemont Public Safety Department officials said roads in front of the mall were closed as a result of the fire, which has been contained without any injuries.

The mall remained open, but crews were working to clear smoke from the garage.

Officials said shoppers should expect delays getting into the mall.