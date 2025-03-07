2 years after woman was found dead in Chicago alley, activists renew push to solve her murder

Found in an alley in the Little Village neighborhood in Chicago nearly two years ago, Rosa Chacon's death rocked the community. Her killer has yet to be found, but Cook County Crime Stoppers are making an effort to change that offering a new reward for information that can help solve this case.

Chacon was last seen alive getting into an Uber on Jan. 18, 2023. Just shy of two months later, her body was found tied up and dumped in a shopping cart covered by a sheet in an alley near 24th Place and Western Avenue, just weeks before her 22nd birthday.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's office said her cause of death was never determined.

"I've been in contact with the sister, and she said detectives have not given them any answers," said Baltazar Enriquez, who leads the Little Village Community Council.

Enriquez said he has been pushing for answers since Chacon was found.

For weeks after she was found, the group's members walked women to and from the train station since many people were so scared, Enriquez said.

Another woman, Reina Cristina Ical Seb, was also found dead in a Little Village alley about 1 ½ miles away just weeks before Chacon. Her murder also remains unsolved.

"We are still pushing for Rosa Chacon," Enriquez said.

Cook County Crime Stoppers are now offering a new $1,000 reward in Chacon's case. The group will be handing out flyers and talking to people in the Little Village community this weekend, hoping for information leading to the indictment or arrest of the person behind Chacon's murder.

"Something might trigger, and somebody has videos, or somebody saw something," Enriquez said. "Even two years later."

Police said they are still investigating Chacon's murder.

Cook County Crime Stoppers asked anyone with information on Chacon's murder to call their anonymous hotline at 800-545-STOP or the CPD hotline at 833-408-0069. Tips can also be provided online at p3tips.com or by emailing TIPS@cookcountycrimestoppers.org.