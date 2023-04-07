Cook County Crime Stoppers offers reward for information in woman's murder in Little Village

$15,000 reward offered for help solving woman's murder in Little Village

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A $15,000 reward is now being offered to help catch the attacker who killed a woman in Little Village.

Around 2:55 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, 20-year-old Reina Cristina Ical Seb was found shot to death in the alley behind the 2400 block of South Drake Avenue.

Reina Cristina Ical Seb Family Photo

Cook County Crime Stoppers is offering a $15,000 cash reward for information that leads to an arrest in Seb's murder.

Cook County Crime Stoppers told us volunteers will be out in that neighborhood on Saturday handing out reward flyers.

Anyone with information should call the Cook County Crime Stoppers hotline at (800) 535-STOP or email them at TIPS@cookcountycrimestoppers.org, or call the Chicago Police hotline, (833) 408-0069.