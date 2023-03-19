Vigil, balloon release held for Rosa Chacon, woman found dead in alley this week
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Balloons floated skyward Saturday to honor a Little Village woman found dead this week.
The body of Rosa Chacon, 21, was found tied up and dumped in a shopping cart in an alley off West 24th Place and Western Avenue on Wednesday morning.
Relatives, friends, and neighbors gathered Saturday afternoon for a vigil for Chacon – on what would have been her 22nd birthday.
Her family claims Chicago Police did little to help find her.
As of Saturday, Chicago Police detectives were only describing her case as a "death investigation."
Chacon's family believes she was murdered – and they are hoping a $15,000 reward will help solve the case.
Community members also want answers about the death of a second woman – a 20-year-old woman from Guatemala identified as Reina Cristina Ical Seb. She was shot in the head and was found in an alley off 24th Street and Drake Avenue – about a mile and a half west of where Chacon's body was found.
Chicago Police have said the two cases are not connected. But Chacon's family and those in the community argue differently.
"It's within a mile and a half, and I think that they're two females - both found both in alleys," community activist Raul Montes said Friday.
