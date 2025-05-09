Romeoville man charged in crash injuring student athletes in La Porte County, Indiana

A man was charged in the multivehicle crash that left a high school baseball team injured in La Porte County, Indiana, on Thursday afternoon.

The La Porte Sheriff's Office announced that Shawn Wesly Russell Akison, 41, of Romeoville, was charged with criminal recklessness in the four-vehicle crash at US 20 and Fail Road.

A preliminary investigation determined that the St. Joseph County Police Department received a report of a box truck traveling recklessly westbound on SR 2. A deputy spotted the truck in the area of SR 2 and Timothy Road and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the box truck failed to yield and continued traveling west on SR 2.

The deputy then terminated the pursuit near SR 2 and CR 900 East, the office said.

Around 3:13 p.m., a deputy was dispatched to the area of SR 2 and US 20 regarding a reckless driving box truck. Minutes later, deputies responded to US 20 and Fail Road for a multi-vehicle crash, where it was confirmed the box truck was involved in the crash with a commercial motor vehicle, and two minibuses belonging to the New Prairie United School Corporation.

The truck, driven by Akison, was traveling west on US 20 approaching the Fail Road intersection, where it collided with a commercial motor vehicle and the two minibuses.

Members of the New Prairie High School baseball team were on board the buses, heading to a game later in the afternoon.

Two coaches and seven student athletes were hurt in the crash. The victims received treatment at the scene, along with several being taken to an area hospital. One student-athlete was airlifted from the scene and taken to a regional hospital for treatment.

Akison was taken into custody at the scene. After being treated at an area hospital, he was taken to the La Porte County Jail, where he remains held on a $15,005.00 cash-only bond through Superior Court I.

Investigation into the crash remains ongoing, and toxicology results are pending.

Anyone with information or dash camera footage of the incident is asked to email Chief of Detectives Captain Andy Hynek at ahynek@lcso.in.gov.

The video above is from an earlier report.