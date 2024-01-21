Rollover crash leaves car totaled, engine in road on Chicago's North Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- An overnight rollover crash left a car totaled in Norwood Park.
It happened near Elston and Milwaukee Avenues.
The car was seen on the side of the road with its front and back crunched in. Its engine was seen several feet away.
It's unclear what caused the crash or if anyone was hurt.
Check back for updates.
