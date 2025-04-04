5 injured in rollover crash in Kane County, Illinois

Five people were injured in a rollover crash Friday evening in Kane County, Illinois.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m., the Pingree Grove & Countryside Fire Protection District responded to a crash at the intersection of Illinois Route 72 and Big Timber Road in unincorporated Kane County, where a Ford Explorer had rolled over onto its roof, according to Deputy Chief Chris Howell.

One person had been ejected from the vehicle.

All five people who were in the SUV were taken to the hospital, but their conditions were not immediately available.

The eastbound lane of Route 72 was closed for about 45 minutes after the crash, but has since reopened.

The Kane County Sheriff's office was investigating the cause of the crash.