Watch CBS News
Local News

5 injured in rollover crash in Kane County, Illinois

By
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
Read Full Bio
Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

5 hurt in rollover crash near Pingree Grove
5 hurt in rollover crash near Pingree Grove 00:21

Five people were injured in a rollover crash Friday evening in Kane County, Illinois.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m., the Pingree Grove & Countryside Fire Protection District responded to a crash at the intersection of Illinois Route 72 and Big Timber Road in unincorporated Kane County, where a Ford Explorer had rolled over onto its roof, according to Deputy Chief Chris Howell.

One person had been ejected from the vehicle.

All five people who were in the SUV were taken to the hospital, but their conditions were not immediately available.

The eastbound lane of Route 72 was closed for about 45 minutes after the crash, but has since reopened.

The Kane County Sheriff's office was investigating the cause of the crash.

Todd Feurer

Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.