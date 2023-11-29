Rolling Stones announce second concert in Chicago in June 2024

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Rolling Stones on Wednesday announced that they will be performing not one, but two shows at Soldier Field next summer.

The Stones just last week announced they were going on tour next year – with a stop at Soldier Field on Thursday, June 27. There will also now be a show at Soldier Field on Sunday, June 30.

On the tour, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood will play material from the new album, "Hackney Diamonds," as well as all-time classics such as "Start Me Up," "Gimme Shelter," "Jumpin' Jack Flash," and "Satisfaction" – and fan favorite deep cuts.

"Hackney Diamonds" was The Rolling Stones' first album of new music in nearly 20 years. The band has released several albums in recent years of live and remastered versions of older material, but "Hackney Diamonds" is the first album of new music since the band's 2005 album "A Bigger Bang."

Tickets for the tour go on sale on Dec. 1. For those who signed up, the presale for tickets went live on Wednesday.

The Stones last performed across the U.S. in 2021 for their No Filter tour, marking the first time the band had toured without drummer Charlie Watts since 1963. Watts, the self-effacing and unshakeable Rolling Stones drummer who helped anchor one of rock's greatest rhythm sections, died in August 2021. He was 80.