Watch CBS News
Local News

The Rolling Stones tour coming to Chicago's Soldier Field in June

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Rolling Stones are coming to Chicago in June, and it's a tour stop you don't want to miss. 

The band is going to release their first album of new music in nearly 20 years. The band has released several albums in recent years of live and remastered versions of older material, but the new one, named "Hackney Diamonds," will be the first album of new music since the band's 2005 album "A Bigger Bang."

The Solider Field show is scheduled for June 27, 2024. 

Elyssa Kaufman
headshot.jpg

Elyssa is a Digital News Producer. She covers breaking news for CBSChicago.com and manages the station's social media sites.

First published on November 21, 2023 / 9:03 AM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.