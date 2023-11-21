The Rolling Stones tour coming to Chicago's Soldier Field in June

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Rolling Stones are coming to Chicago in June, and it's a tour stop you don't want to miss.

The band is going to release their first album of new music in nearly 20 years. The band has released several albums in recent years of live and remastered versions of older material, but the new one, named "Hackney Diamonds," will be the first album of new music since the band's 2005 album "A Bigger Bang."

The Solider Field show is scheduled for June 27, 2024.