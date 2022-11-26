Local shops in Rogers Park offering discounts, giveaways for Small Business Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's one of the biggest shopping weekends of the year.

A lot of people are expected to shop local for Small Business Saturday.

CBS 2's Asal Rezaei reported from Rogers Park with more about what shoppers can expect.

It's a good weekend to get some holiday shopping done as so many places are offering deals and discounts - especially when you can get those deals at places that are local in Chicago.

Live Love Shop Rogers Park will kick off Small Business Saturday with dozens of unique independent shops offering special deals and rebates for shoppers on the North Side.

Carolina Juarez of the Rogers Park Business Alliance says she's excited to see everyone back supporting local businesses.

"A day like Small Business Saturday is very important so that they can combat the Black Friday experience, you know," she said.

There will be a small business welcome station for those interested in shopping locally. Guests will receive free tote bags filled with giveaways.

This year is also the launch of the Live Love Shop Rogers Park rebate program where all you need to do is show your receipt.

"If you give us your receipts summing up to $150, we give you $50 cashback. And if you spend over $200, we give you $75 cashback," Juarez said.

The event will feature over 24 businesses and will spread out near Morse Avenue near Clark Street from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will be free coffee, crepes, and hot chocolate giveaways, live music, and we're told there will also be a holiday-themed 3D snow globe photo wall.

More information on today's event can be found at the Rogers Park Business Alliance website.