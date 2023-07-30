Watch CBS News
Rogers Park shooting: Man dies after being shot 10 times, woman hurt

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 30-year-old man is killed and a 20-year-old woman was also hurt after a shooting in the Rogers Park neighborhood Sunday morning.

Chicago police said around 1:44 a.m., the victims were walking, in the 1300 block of West Devon Avenue, when a black sedan approached and someone unknown from inside the vehicle fired multiple shots at them.

The man suffered ten gunshot wounds to the body and was taken to St Francis Hospital in critical condition where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The woman was shot in the left leg and was also taken to St Francis in good condition.

No one is in custody.

Area three detectives are investigating.

First published on July 30, 2023 / 8:34 AM

