Rockford lottery player comes forward as winner of last week's Lotto Million 1 drawing

The search is over after a Rockford lottery player has come forward as the winner of last Thursday's Lotto Million 1 drawing, lottery officials announced.

The player matched all six numbers to score the prize.

Those winning numbers were: 1, 11, 16, 21, 26, 44.

The player, nicknamed Lucky Lotto Millionare, said they had never won anything big in their life, until now.

"After Thursday's drawing, I got an email saying I'd won, and I figured that I'd won back the $2 that I had spent on the ticket. And I did win back my two dollars… but imagine my surprise when I realized I'd also won $1 million, too!" the player said.

They added, "It wasn't until I compared the winning numbers with those on my ticket that I realized I had actually won $1 million. I even sent a copy of my ticket to my dad, who is super analytical, to double-check it for me. He's not a lottery player, but I have a feeling he might start playing now."

As for what they have planned with their prize money?

"I'd love to treat my family to a nice vacation. My niece is especially fascinated by the history of Egypt, so I'm hoping to surprise everyone with a special trip there!"

Lottery officials said it's the third Lotto win worth $1 million or more so far this year.

On Feb. 8, one player won $10.4 million after buying a ticket at a Mobil gas station in Des Plaines. Then, on Feb. 17, another player won $1 million in the Lotto Million 1 drawing on Feb. 17.

Lotto is an Illinois-only game played three times a week: Monday, Thursday, and Saturday. In addition to the regular drawing, Lotto offers two additional drawings, Lotto Million 1 and Lotto Million 2, worth $1 million.

Players must be 18 years of age or older to participate.