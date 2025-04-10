Watch CBS News
Local News

Rockford lottery player comes forward as winner of last week's Lotto Million 1 drawing

By
Jeramie Lee Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Lee Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

The search is over after a Rockford lottery player has come forward as the winner of last Thursday's Lotto Million 1 drawing, lottery officials announced.

The player matched all six numbers to score the prize.

Those winning numbers were: 1, 11, 16, 21, 26, 44.

The player, nicknamed Lucky Lotto Millionare, said they had never won anything big in their life, until now.

 "After Thursday's drawing, I got an email saying I'd won, and I figured that I'd won back the $2 that I had spent on the ticket. And I did win back my two dollars… but imagine my surprise when I realized I'd also won $1 million, too!" the player said.

They added, "It wasn't until I compared the winning numbers with those on my ticket that I realized I had actually won $1 million. I even sent a copy of my ticket to my dad, who is super analytical, to double-check it for me. He's not a lottery player, but I have a feeling he might start playing now."

As for what they have planned with their prize money?

"I'd love to treat my family to a nice vacation. My niece is especially fascinated by the history of Egypt, so I'm hoping to surprise everyone with a special trip there!"

Lottery officials said it's the third Lotto win worth $1 million or more so far this year.  

On Feb. 8, one player won $10.4 million after buying a ticket at a Mobil gas station in Des Plaines. Then, on Feb. 17, another player won $1 million in the Lotto Million 1 drawing on Feb. 17.

Lotto is an Illinois-only game played three times a week: Monday, Thursday, and Saturday. In addition to the regular drawing, Lotto offers two additional drawings, Lotto Million 1 and Lotto Million 2, worth $1 million.

Players must be 18 years of age or older to participate.

Jeramie Lee Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.