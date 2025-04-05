Online Illinois Lottery player wins $1 million in Lotto Million 1 drawing

An online Illinois Lottery player won $1 million in Thursday's Lotto Million 1 drawing.

The player matched all six numbers to score the prize.

Those winning numbers were: 1, 11, 16, 21, 26, 44.

Lottery officials said it's the third Lotto win worth $1 million or more so far this year.

On Feb. 8, one player won $10.4 million after buying a ticket at a Mobil gas station in Des Plaines. Then, on Feb. 17, another player won $1 million in the Lotto Million 1 drawing on Feb. 17.

Lotto is an Illinois-only game played three times a week: Monday, Thursday, and Saturday. In addition to the regular drawing, Lotto offers two additional drawings, Lotto Million 1 and Lotto Million 2, worth $1 million.

The winner has one year from the date of the winning draw to claim their prize.