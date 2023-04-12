Rockford woman charged in 2022 stabbing in East Garfield park

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman is charged with stabbing another woman in the East Garfield Park neighborhood last year.

Sharmonica Turner, 23, of Rockford was arrested Tuesday by the U.S Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force at her residence, in the 200 block of Cameron Avenue.

Police say she was identified as the suspect who stabbed and seriously hurt a 23-year-old woman, in the 700 block of South Albany Avenue.

Turner is charged with one felony count of aggravated battery with great bodily harm.

She is scheduled to appear in bond court Wednesday.

No further information was immediately available.