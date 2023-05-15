Rockford man sentenced to 36 years for sexual exploitation of a minor

ROCKFORD, Ill. (CBS) – A man will spend years in federal prison for sexually exploiting a minor along with possessing and sharing the material online.

The U.S. Attorney Northern District of Illinois announced Nathan Tauck, 32, was sentenced to 36 years by a judge on Friday and ordered a lifetime of court supervision upon release. He was also ordered to pay $60,000 in restitution to his victims.

Tauck admitted in a plea agreement that in 2015 he knowingly persuaded and coerced a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct with the purpose of producing child sexual abuse material that he shared on a social media app, the district said.

He also admitted to possessing over 600 images and videos of child sexual abuse material - three of which he shared on social media.

Shortly after committing the offense in Rockford, Tauck moved to Europe and later to China where he worked as a teacher. There he engaged in the possession and distribution of child pornography.

The district said while in China, he exchanged sexual exploitation materials online with another person who Tauck indicated was attempting to purchase an infant with the intent of sexually abusing the child.

Tauck was detained in China and sent back to the United States in 2018 after Homeland Security Investigations collaborated with Chinese authorities.