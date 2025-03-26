Man charged in deadly shooting, stabbing on same block on Chicago's Southwest Side

Man charged in deadly shooting, stabbing on same block on Chicago's Southwest Side

Man charged in deadly shooting, stabbing on same block on Chicago's Southwest Side

A man has been charged in a deadly shooting and stabbing that took place on Sunday minutes apart on the same block in Chicago's Gage Park neighborhood.

Chicago police said 57-year-old Robert Romo was charged with two felony counts of first-degree murder, one felony count of attempted first-degree murder, and one felony count of aggravated battery.

Late Sunday night, police found a 63-year-old man, Richard M. Romo, shot in the head and a 64-year-old woman, Rita Chavez, dead inside an apartment building in the 5300 block of South Kedzie Avenue.

CBS News Chicago was told the suspect is the brother of the man found dead in the apartment.

Minutes later, the suspect continued his rampage at "Just One More" sports bar, where he threatened the bouncer and then went in with his gun and knife.

Police said Romo followed and attacked a 44-year-old woman int he bathroom, stabbing her multiple times. Sources said police at the bar arrived, used a Taser on Romo, and took him into custody.

The woman was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

The Romo is expected in court for a detention hearing on Wednesday.