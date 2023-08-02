Jury hands down death penalty for Robert Bowers, convicted gunman in Pittsburgh synagogue shooting attack

Expert analysis of jury recommendation in Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial verdict Expert analysis of jury recommendation in Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial verdict 06:19

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The jury has recommended the death penalty for Robert Bowers, the gunman convicted of shooting and killing 11 worshippers in a Pittsburgh synagogue.

This was the final phase of three that made up the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial.

"The task before the jury was an enormous task and they seem to have embraced it with an earnestness and seriousness," said Judge Robert Colville, awaiting the verdict on life or death.

In this penalty phase, the jury had to weigh five aggravating factors against 115 so-called mitigating ones. That is, the reasons to impose the death penalty against those that call for leniency.

Aggravating factors are the killing of 11 worshippers inside the synagogue that morning, as well as the permanent physical and mental impact left on the survivors. The jurors voted unanimously on all aggravating factors.

Mitigating factors include the gunman's troubled childhood and the psychological issues allegedly plaguing his entire family.

Following the reading of the death sentence, the jury was polled individually, each upholding the death penalty verdict.

The families of the victims were also inside the courtroom as the verdict came in.

The sisters of Cecil and David Rosenthal held hands and fought back tears. Andrea Wedner, the daughter of victim Rose Mallinger, bowed her head and was also teary-eyed. Many comforted each other.

The prosecution rested its case on July 19, and the defense began calling witnesses to the stand. They focused mostly on the family of the convicted gunman, trying to show why his life should be spared. They wrapped up their case on the last day of July after calling the convicted gunman's aunt to the stand.

The jury was tasked with deciding whether the convicted gunman would spend the rest of his life in prison or be sentenced to death.

They deliberated for about 10 hours over two days.

In the first phase of the trial in June, Bowers was found guilty of all 63 federal charges in the attack when he shot and killed 11 worshippers from three different congregations, Tree of Life, Dor Hadash and New Light, on Oct. 27, 2018. It was the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history.

The jury then determined the convicted gunman was eligible to face the death penalty in the second phase of the trial, which culminated on July 13. The defense and prosecution rested their cases on July 31 and completed summations.

The three synagogue congregations were divided on whether the death penalty should be imposed as are some of the victims' families.









In their final push in the penalty phase of the trial, the defense spent their time trying to convince the jury that the convicted gunman should be spared the death penalty because of mental illness.

Witnesses for the defense testified that if the convicted gunman is sentenced to life in prison, it would still be considered a harsh punishment.

Prison expert Maureen Baird testified that if sentenced to life without the possibility of a release, Bowers would likely be sent to the federal supermax prison in Florence, Colorado. It is a facility designed to house inmates who are too highly profiled or present too great a security risk for even a maximum security prison.

In a surprise motion filing last week, the defense requested the remains of the convicted gunman's father be exhumed for DNA testing. The request, which was ultimately denied by Judge Robert Colville, came following the prosecution's raising of doubts that Randall Bowers is the biological father of Robert Bowers

In the final sentencing phase of the trial, the defense presented mental health experts who have testified the gunman genetically inherited the family's history of schizophrenia and should not be sentenced to execution.

Dr. Katherine Porterfield, an expert who testified about mental health issues, was on the stand, detailing the convicted gunman's troubled childhood.

Recapping victim impact statements

The prosecution called family members of the victims to the stand to give victim impact statements. The wife and son of victim Dan Stein took the stand; and then, Michele Rosenthal, the sister of victims David and Cecil Rosenthal, talked about her two younger brothers.

Andrea Wedner summed up the loss she feels as a pain in all the small moments when talking about her mother, Rose Mallinger.

"I'm haunted by what happened to me and by what I saw and what I heard that day," she told the jury.

The jury also heard victim impact statements from Dan Leger, who dropped from 145 pounds on the day of the shooting down to 110 pounds in the hospital. He couldn't even speak, and said he wrote to his wife on a piece of paper "let me go" because he thought he'd never recover from his injuries.

The brother-in-law of Dr. Jerry Rabinowitz took the stand, stating how his brother-in-law just wanted to help people, which is why he got into family medicine, saying that he would even make house calls after hours. He added that many people in the family have changed their professions since the deadly shooting to do things to more directly help people, as Dr. Rabinowitz did.

Michelle Weiss, the daughter of the slain couple Sylvan and Bernice Simon, said she spoke with her mother every day and was asked what life is like without her.

"I lost my best friend, my confidant, lost my most important people in my life in one day," she said. "It's very hard for me to go on. We don't have holidays anymore, nothing is the same."

Anthony Feinberg, the son of Joyce Feinberg, called his mother "the central cog" in his family who has left such a void.

In earlier testimony, Margaret Durachko, the wife of Richard Gottfried, was the first of more than 20 family members to take the stand during this phase of the trial and testified of how her whole life was turned upside down following the mass shooting at the synagogue.

Diane Rosenthal, the sister of Cecil and David Rosenthal, testified that when they were diagnosed early with Fragile X syndrome, her parents insisted they be raised at home with her and her sister Michelle rather than be put in an institution. The boys, she said, were a gift with an infectious joy for life which they spread throughout the neighborhood.

Testifying on videotape, Cecil and David Rosenthal's mother said she thanks God for her sons and couldn't be more proud to be their mother but now they are gone.

