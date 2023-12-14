Robbers lure victims thinking they're going to buy cellphones at West Side Chicago sites

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police on Thursday issued a community alert about a rash of incidents in which the victims have agreed to buy a cellphone on Facebook Marketplace – only to be robbed at gunpoint when they arrive at the address they're given on the city's West Side.

In each incident, the victims are asked to meet the would-be sellers at an unknown address. When they arrive, the victims are told to approach at building – at which they are robbed at gunpoint.

In one incident, the robbers chased the victim from the location after robbing him of his property at gunpoint, police said. In the most recent incident, oner of the robbers fired shot at – but did not strike – the victim.

Two of the incidents – at 12:28 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 26, and 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10 – happened in the 5400 block of West Washington Boulevard in South Austin. Three more – at 4:25 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2; at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3; and between 7:40 p.m. and 7:50 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9 – happened in the 3700 block of West Arthington Street in Homan Square.

Police listed five suspected robbers – all men of varying heights and weights. One of them is 5 feet 10 inches tall and 330 pounds with a chipped front left tooth, another 5 feet 9 inches to 6 feet tall and 150 pounds, with a tattoo on his face.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area 4 detectives at (312) 746-8253.