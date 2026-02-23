Robber luring victims through dating apps strikes again on same block in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood

A robber who lures victims on dating apps to one specific block in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood has struck again.

An updated Chicago police community alert said in each incident, the victim corresponded with the man who turned out to be the robber on an unspecified dating app, and agreed to meet him in person.

Upon arrival, the robber took out a gun and demanded the victims' property, police said. The victims complied both times.

All the robberies happened in the 6600 block of South Blackstone Avenue. The first happened on Thursday, Feb. 5, at 12:49 a.m., the second on Thursday, Feb. 12, at 12:30 a.m., and the third on Saturday, Feb. 21, at 3 p.m.

Police had only a vague description of the robber. Anyone with information should call Wentworth Area detectives at 312-747-8380, or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference #P26-1-017A.