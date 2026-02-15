Robber connected with victims on dating app, held them up at gunpoint in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood, CPD says

Chicago police issued a community alert on Sunday after two robberies on the same Woodlawn neighborhood block involving a man whose victims had agreed to meet him on a dating app.

In each incident, the victim corresponded with the man who turned out to be the robber on an unspecified dating app, and agreed to meet him in person.

Upon arrival, the robber took out a gun and demanded the victims' property, police said. The victims complied both times.

Both robberies occurred in the 6600 block of South Woodlawn Avenue. The first occurred on Thursday, Feb. 5, at 12:49 a.m., the second on Thursday, Feb. 12, at 12:30 a.m.

The robber is described as a white or Hispanic male around 22 years old, standing 5 feet 8 inches to 6 feet tall and weighing 150 to 190 pounds. He wore a black jacket and black pants, police said.

Anyone with information should call Wentworth Area detectives at 312-747-8380, or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference #P26-1-017.