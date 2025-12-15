Chicagoans remember Rob Reiner, who made frequent stops to the city

Rob Reiner's son remains in custody without bail, charged with the murder of his mother and Hollywood legend father.

Fans are remembering filmmaker and actor in California, but also in Chicago, where Reiner made appearances as recently as September for the launch of his autobiography. Those who knew him shared what he had to say about Chicago.

Reiner made many stops in Chicago, making personal appearances or political ones, taking photos in the halls of the United Center at last year's Democratic National Convention. So, it's no surprise that people are reacting here to his sudden death.

The lights shine brightly at Southport's Music Box Theatre, though the man who filled the seats as recently as September is gone.

"From the moment that they arrived, they couldn't have been warmer, more endearing," said Matt Carr, special events manager.

Carr worked with Reiner when he addressed a sold-out crowd on Sept. 17. The event started with a montage of Reiner's biggest hits, which includes "When Harry Met Sally," which was partially filmed on location in Chicago.

But when it came to one scene in particular, Carr feels like he got special insight into the filmmaker.

"He asked me if it was OK if he could sneak his head through the curtains, and it's like you're a legend, you can do whatever you want," he said.

It was the scene when Spinal Tap's fictional guitarist shows off a customer amp with knobs that max at 11.

"The fact that he wanted to look at the audience to see if the jokes were learning. That's a character trait of a master, someone who can't turn off that observation of seeing what works," Carr said.

Reiner made frequent stops to Chicago, throwing a first pitch at Wrigley when the Cubs took on the White Sox in June 2008, though one year prior, he was sporting Sox pinstripes for a first pitch crosstown.

A legendary career in comedy ended in tragedy.

Rob and Michele Reiner's son, Nick, one of their three children together, is the suspect in their murders.

Rob and Nick Reiner were seen during a media tour in 2016 to promote a film they made together. But some Chicago residents remember him best for his stops in the windy city.

"He spoke about what a comedy town Chicago is and the reverence of the people who live in Chicago have for comedy and just for the art of observation," Carr said.

The Music Box has a tradition of showing another Reiner film, "The Princess Bride," for Valentine's Day each year. They said this February they're doubling the number of showings, something they'd already arranged before Rob and Michele's death.