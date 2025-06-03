Some road flooding possible in Chicago Wednesday from overnight rain

There is the possibility of some ponding and flooding on low-lying roads as waves of steady rain come through the area Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

The rain will come from a storm system with a slow-moving cold front, and bring the heaviest, steadiest rain Wednesday morning.

Ahead of this system, the Chicago area can expect to see a few storms late Tuesday and then gradual increasing widespread coverage of rain overnight.

Drivers should brace for a rainy, slow commute Wednesday morning and waves of rain will slowly taper off from west to east. The rain should end in Chicago by midday, but could persist in Northwest Indiana until late afternoon.

Most areas can expect 0.25 inches to 0.5 inches of rain, but heavier totals are possible.

While this storm system doesn't carry a risk of producing severe weather, the quantity of rain could lead to some ponding and flooding on low-lying roads and in low-lying areas.