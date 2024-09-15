Road closures lifted as Mexican Independence Day celebrations continue in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Road closures in downtown Chicago were lifted overnight as Mexican Independence Day celebrations continue Sunday.

It comes after Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications closed down some streets Saturday night to try to prevent traffic congestion. Although the car caravans weren't like last year, when they caused major gridlock in the downtown area, they still caused a huge inconvenience.

During the second night of celebrations, people inside the caravans, which are very popular and also a way for people to demonstrate their pride and heritage, waved flags from their vehicles or had them covered. Others held flags as they walked around downtown, showing their pride—some exited vehicles and started running down Michigan Avenue chanting.

Over in Grant Park, attendees at the El Grito Festival explained what it meant to celebrate Mexican Independence Day.

"Honestly, it's really lovely to see my culture, how they get together, the music, the food, everything. I love it, I love it, man. I'm from Texas I moved here two months ago, but I'm loving it. I love the way they celebrate the Independence Day of us, and honestly, our type of culture, It's so amazing, bro," Ivan Torres said.

"I'm just looking forward to other individuals enjoying it just as much as I do, and I think tourists really witnessing how great of a city and the people are. That's really what I enjoy every year," Lisette Perez said.

Mexican Independence Day celebrations continue Sunday

In addition to El Grito, more celebrations will take place across Chicago.

In Albany Park, the Guatemalan Independence Parade is on the Northwest Side, and on the Far South Side, the Mexican Patriotic Parade will also kick off at 1 p.m. near 87th and Commercial Avenue.

El Grito in Grant Park will be open from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. and will offer plenty of activities, food, and performances for both adults and children.

Close to half a million people are expected to attend Chicago's 53rd annual 26th Street Mexican Independence Day Parade in Little Village, which will start at noon.