Watch CBS News
Local News

Road closures for Lollapalooza get underway near Grant Park

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Road closures underway for Lollapalooza next month
Road closures underway for Lollapalooza next month 00:24

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It seems like the roads around Grant Park just re-opened after NASCAR weekend.

They're closing yet again as Lollapalooza set-up gets underway.

The music festival is returning from Aug. 3-6.

Starting Wednesday, Balbo will close in both directions between Michigan and Columbus.

Then Jackson is set to close east of Columbus on Tuesday.

Roads around Grant Park will reopen Monday, Aug. 7.

The festival was recently ranked third as one of the top music festivals in the United States.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on July 19, 2023 / 8:21 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.