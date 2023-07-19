Road closures for Lollapalooza get underway near Grant Park

Road closures underway for Lollapalooza next month

Road closures underway for Lollapalooza next month

Road closures underway for Lollapalooza next month

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It seems like the roads around Grant Park just re-opened after NASCAR weekend.

They're closing yet again as Lollapalooza set-up gets underway.

The music festival is returning from Aug. 3-6.

Starting Wednesday, Balbo will close in both directions between Michigan and Columbus.

Then Jackson is set to close east of Columbus on Tuesday.

Roads around Grant Park will reopen Monday, Aug. 7.

The festival was recently ranked third as one of the top music festivals in the United States.