Lollapalooza ranked as third top music festival in the U.S.

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Lollapalooza is now ranked as one of the top music festivals in the country.

A travel website says the festival is the third best in the United States, based on national web searches.

The site airportparkingreservations.com found users in Missouri, Ohio, Iowa, Indiana, and Illinois to search for the festival the most.

Coachella took the top spot.

This year's Lollapalooza runs from Aug. 3-6 in Grant Park.

Headliners include Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, Odesza, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers.