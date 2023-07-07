Watch CBS News
Local News

Lollapalooza ranked as third top music festival in the U.S.

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Lollapalooza ranks third in top U.S. music festivals
Lollapalooza ranks third in top U.S. music festivals 01:05

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Lollapalooza is now ranked as one of the top music festivals in the country.

A travel website says the festival is the third best in the United States, based on national web searches.

The site airportparkingreservations.com found users in Missouri, Ohio, Iowa, Indiana, and Illinois to search for the festival the most.

Coachella took the top spot.

This year's Lollapalooza runs from Aug. 3-6 in Grant Park.

Headliners include Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, Odesza, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on July 7, 2023 / 7:51 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.