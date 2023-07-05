Streets around Grant Park reopening days after Chicago NASCAR race
CHICAGO (CBS) – Three days after Chicago's first-ever NASCAR Street Race, the roads around Grant Park are slowly returning to normal.
Crews started taking down a section of the track wall at Congress Circle on Wednesday. They'll be at work through much of the night.
Congress Circle is expected to fully reopen Thursday at 6 a.m.
All of the track sections and lanes closed for the NASCAR events should be back to normal late next week.
