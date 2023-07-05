Watch CBS News
Local News

Streets around Grant Park reopening days after Chicago NASCAR race

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Streets around Grant Park reopening days after Chicago NASCAR race
Streets around Grant Park reopening days after Chicago NASCAR race 00:20

CHICAGO (CBS) – Three days after Chicago's first-ever NASCAR Street Race, the roads around Grant Park are slowly returning to normal.

Crews started taking down a section of the track wall at Congress Circle on Wednesday. They'll be at work through much of the night.

Congress Circle is expected to fully reopen Thursday at 6 a.m.

All of the track sections and lanes closed for the NASCAR events should be back to normal late next week.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on July 5, 2023 / 5:28 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.