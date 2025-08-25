Watch CBS News
Local News

River North Nordstrom burglarized by group, Chicago police say

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Read Full Bio
Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

River North Nordstrom burglarized by group, Chicago police say
River North Nordstrom burglarized by group, Chicago police say 00:21

Chicago police are investigating after a large group burglarized the Nordstrom in River North Sunday evening.

Police said they were called to the store in the 0-100 block of East Grand Avenue at about 6:55 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived, witnesses told them a group of about 10 people had gotten out of three cars and forced their way into the store.

The witness told police the group took merchandise and then drove off.

No injuries were reported, Chicago police said. No one is currently in custody and an investigation by CPD is ongoing.

Police did not release any information about the vehicles the suspects used or what they looked like. 

Sara Tenenbaum

Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue