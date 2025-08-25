River North Nordstrom burglarized by group, Chicago police say

Chicago police are investigating after a large group burglarized the Nordstrom in River North Sunday evening.

Police said they were called to the store in the 0-100 block of East Grand Avenue at about 6:55 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived, witnesses told them a group of about 10 people had gotten out of three cars and forced their way into the store.

The witness told police the group took merchandise and then drove off.

No injuries were reported, Chicago police said. No one is currently in custody and an investigation by CPD is ongoing.

Police did not release any information about the vehicles the suspects used or what they looked like.