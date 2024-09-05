Watch CBS News
Group of burglars attempt to steal ATM from Chicago North Side food mart

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) — A group of thieves attempted to steal an ATM overnight from a food mart on the city's North Side. 

It happened just after 4 a.m. at the Grand Food Mart in the 200 block of West Grand Avenue in River North. 

Chicago police say that the group of four unknown males broke the side glass window of the mart and attempted to steal the ATM but failed. 

The group then fled the scene in a black sedan, a white SUV, and a third unidentified vehicle. 

As of Thursday, no arrests were made. 

Area 3 detectives were investigating.  

