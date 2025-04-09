Riot Fest to remain in Chicago's Douglass Park through 2027

The Chicago Park District and Riot Fest announced they have signed a deal to keep the annual music festival in Douglass Park in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood through 2027.

The agreement has the support of Alderwoman Monique Scott and the Mayor's Office, and includes the option to extend the deal through 2029.

The agreement also includes a reinvestment model that will triple Douglass Park's infrastructure funding. Under this new structure, the park district will increase its contribution of Riot Fest revenue from 10% to 20%, and the festival itself will contribute an additional 10% in funding for the park.

Riot Fest announced its 2024 festival would move to SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois, blaming the Chicago Park District for not issuing them a permit efficiently. Neighbors around Douglass Park have complained for years about limited access to the park, damage to park ground, traffic and noise from the festival, which takes place next to two hospitals and a rehab center.

But just two months later, and only a few weeks before the three-day festival began, Riot Fest announced it would indeed be held at Douglass Park after organizers were able to reach an agreement with the city with the help of Mayor Brandon Johnson.

In response to the new agreement, Riot Fest fonder Mike Petryshyn said in a statement, "This agreement gives us the chance to keep doing that, and to invest more deeply in the neighborhoods that have allowed us to grow. It's not about a single weekend. It's about building something that lasts. We've been in Douglass Park for years, and this makes that presence more meaningful, more consistent, more connected. It's for the residents who live here, the fans who've supported us, and the communities that continue to shape who we are, and where we're going."

Riot Fest 2025, the festival's 20th year, will be held from Sept. 19-21. Early bird presale tickets are on sale now; the lineup has not yet been announced.