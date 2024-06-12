Riot Fest, now "RiotLand," moving to Chicago suburb

CHICAGO (CBS) — Riot Fest is moving to suburban Bridgeview with the new name of "RiotLand."

The new location was announced Wednesday morning, and the venue SeatGeek Stadium comes with parking, organizers emphasized on social media.

The three-day music festival brings about 50,000 people each year. The festival starts September 20 this year.

RiotLand

For years neighbors around Douglass Park have complained about limited access to the park and damage to the park grounds, traffic, and noise right next to two hospitals and a rehab center.

In a video message posted on social media, organizer known as Riot Mike posted in part, "allow me to be as clear as the azure sky of the deepest summer, our exodus is solely because of the Chicago Park District alluding to negotiations over the event's home."

The video continued to say, "Though our curtains may have closed in Douglass Park, another one has opened."

Slayer will headline on the final day of the three-day event. Slayer last released an album in 2019, a live 2017 performance titled "The Repentless Killogy, Live At The Forum in Inglewood."

Limited 3-day general admission and VIP passes are on sale now.