Riot Fest will return to Chicago's Douglass Park, instead of southwest suburb

CHICAGO (CBS) — Riot Fest will return to Douglass Park in September, rather than moving the popular music festival to the suburbs as originally planned.

"We're not just coming home—we're coming back passionately, with an even greater purpose and doubling down on our commitment to Chicago, our fans, and our community. Riot Fest was born and bred here; it's where we belong," Riot Fest founder Michael "Riot Mike" Petryshyn said in a statement.

Petryshyn said the decision to move back to Douglass Park came after a talk with Mayor Brandon Johnson.

Pending approval from the Chicago Park District Board at its meeting next month, Riot Fest will be held in Douglass Park Sept. 20-22. Headliners include Fall Out Boy, Beck, Pavement, and Slayer.

In June, Riot Fest organizers announced the initial move to SeatGeek Stadium in southwest suburban Bridgeview. Organizers had even set up shuttle buses to the suburban location. In a YouTube clip from June, Riot Fest's organizer blamed the Chicago Park District for the move.

However, on Wednesday, the Park District announced the festival would return to Douglass Park instead and that they were working with Ald. Monique Scott (24th) and city leaders on a long-term partnership to keep Riot Fest in Chicago.

"Independent and alternative cultural assets like Riot Fest invigorate our local economy by creating jobs, attracting tourism, supporting our youth, and providing a national stage for small businesses and artists from North Lawndale and Little Village. Riot Fest's return is a win for our community, and we look forward to the continued positive impact it will bring," Scott said in a statement.

As part of their permit to hold the festival in Douglass Park, Riot Fest will allocate 10% of the revenue from the festival back into Douglass Park. The Park District estimated this year's festival would generate approximately $712,000 for the park. After the festival, the Park District will work with the community on possible capital improvements for the park.

For years, neighbors around Douglass Park have complained about limited access to the park and damage to the park grounds, traffic, and noise right next to two hospitals and a rehab center.

Riot Fest began in 2005 as a multi-venue punk and rock festival in Chicago. From 2012 through 2014, Riot Fest was held in Humboldt Park, where some residents—and then-Ald. Roberto Maldonado (26th)—complained about the large crowds and damage it brought to the park.