Riot Fest 2025 lineup announced with Blink-182, Weezer, Green Day headlining Douglass Park music festival

Riot Fest announced its 2025 lineup, featuring Blink-18, Weezer, Jack White and Green Day as headliners.

The festival will be held September 19 through 21 in Douglass Park in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood. This is the festival's 20th anniversary year.

Blink-182 will headline Friday, Weezer and Jack White will headline Saturday and Green Day will close out the festival as the Sunday Night headliner. Weird Al Yankovic will also perform.

The Riot Fest 20th Anniversary Lineup is here.

September 19-21, 2025. Douglass Park. Chicago, IL.

3-DAY tickets on sale now. https://t.co/6gSAwPX6ud pic.twitter.com/C3IXQ5SUpP — Riot Fest (@RiotFest) April 23, 2025

Other acts include Idles, All Time Low, Rilo Kiley, members of the Sex Pistols, Alkaline Trio, jawbreaker, Bad Religion, Sparks, Gym Class Heroes, The Hold Steady, Dropkick Murphys, The Pogues and the Beach Boys.

Riot Fest recently signed an agreement with the city to keep Riot Fest in Douglass Park through at least 2027 after problems with permits last year briefly led the festival to relocate to SeatGeek Stadium in suburban Bridgeview. They eventually returned to Douglass Park for the 2024 festival as well.

Tickets are on sale now at RiotFest.org. Three day general admission tickets start at $299.98.