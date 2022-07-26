Police make arrests after rideshare drivers block North Avenue in protest for living wage, better safety protections

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Rideshare drivers blocked North Avenue near the Kennedy Expressway late Tuesday afternoon as they demanded protection and a living wage.

Several protesters were arrested.

Drivers in the Chicago Gig Alliance complained that high gas prices and inflation are causing serious problems for their family budgets.

They also accused Uber and Lyft of failing to address their concerns with safety – and in particular protect them from carjackers and violence.

In a news release, one driver said he was the victim of an attempted carjacking by a passenger who initially gave a false name.

The drivers want the City Council to pass an ordinance requiring passengers to verify their identities.

They blocked traffic outside the Uber Greenlight Chicago Hub, at 1401 W. North Ave.

As of just before 5:30 p.m., some drivers were sitting across North Avenue in the crosswalk at Besly Court, while police stood at the scene warning them that they could be arrested.

Officers began arresting the protesters soon afterward. They were handcuffed and taken away to a police wagon.