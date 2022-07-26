Police warn of carjacking, armed robbery spree in Chicago, suburbs

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are warning the public about a string of robberies and carjackings committed by a group that typically operates as a foursome.

The group hijacks a vehicle, often and Uber, and then use the car to commit armed robberies or other carjackings, according to a Chicago police alert.

Two offenders typically exit the vehicle armed with black handguns to commit the robberies.

The group usually commits chain offenses as part of a spree that spans several districts overnight. They are also active in nearby suburbs including Cicero, Stickney, Maywood and Melrose Park, police said.

The incidents primarily occurred between the hours of 11 p.m. and 8 a.m. in several districts including Deering (9th), Ogden (10th), Harrison (11th), Near West (12th), Shakespeare (14th), Austin (15th), Near North (18th), and Townhall (19th).

Chicago police provided a description of the four offenders, some of whom would wear a face mask and dark clothes.

Police said if residents are confronted with a potential offender to:

Never resist a robbery. Value your life over any and all property.

Take note of any unique physical characteristics (scars, limp, acne, teeth, etc.) or vehicle features, including license plates.

Never pursue a fleeing assailant, provide the information to the police.

If approached by a witness to the incident, request contact information.

Dial 9-1-1 immediately and remain on scene when possible.

Do not touch anything until police arrive.

Anyone with information should call: