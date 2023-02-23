Loved ones remember rideshare driver killed on Near West Side

Loved ones remember rideshare driver killed on Near West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Friend, family and loved ones staged a vigil and called for justice for a rideshare driver who was shot and killed on the job earlier this week.

Milton Pillacela Ayora, 31, was shot and killed Monday night. Police said he was driving with a passenger and stopped at a red light. That's when four people drove up and started shooting.

Police said Ayora was driving with a passenger, whom the family believes was the intended target.

No one is in custody in connection with the shooting.