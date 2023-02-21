Watch CBS News
Rideshare driver shot and killed, passenger injured in Little Italy

By Mugo Odigwe

Rideshare driver shot and killed, passenger injured in Little Italy 01:13

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A rideshare driver was killed and a passenger was injured after shots were fired at their vehicle Monday night in Little Italy. 

A rideshare driver and a passenger were stopped at a red light, in the 1000 block of West Roosevelt Road just after 9 p.m., when four men in a silver SUV pulled up and fired shots. 

The 31-year-old driver was shot in the torso and was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital. 

The 34-year-old passenger was shot in the legs and taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition. 

No arrests have been made. 

