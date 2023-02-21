Rideshare driver shot and killed, passenger injured in Little Italy

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A rideshare driver was killed and a passenger was injured after shots were fired at their vehicle Monday night in Little Italy.

A rideshare driver and a passenger were stopped at a red light, in the 1000 block of West Roosevelt Road just after 9 p.m., when four men in a silver SUV pulled up and fired shots.

The 31-year-old driver was shot in the torso and was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital.

The 34-year-old passenger was shot in the legs and taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

No arrests have been made.