$50,000 reward offered in robberies of two postal workers in Galewood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a man who robbed two postal workers in January while wearing black fuzzy slippers.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service said the robber struck twice in the Galewood neighborhood on Jan. 17 and Jan. 31.

Around 1 p.m. on Jan. 17, he robbed a postal worker at gunpoint in the 1700 block of North Sayre Avenue. Around 2 p.m. on Jan. 31, he attempted to rob another postal worker at gunpoint in the 1700 block of North New England Avenue.

Chicago police and postal officials said the robber was wearing thick black eyeglasses, a dark puffy jacket, a grey hoodie, black fuzzy slippers, and black or black and red pajama pants.

He fled the Jan. 17 robbery in a white four-door sedan, and fled the Jan. 31 robbery in a white SUV with a Florida license plate.

A $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the suspect's arrest and conviction. Anyone with information is asked to call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455. Callers should say "Law Enforcement" and refer to case No. 3964682-ROBB. All tips can be anonymous.