Reward offered for gunman who robbed postal worker in Hinsdale

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A U.S. postal worker was held up at gunpoint in Hinsdale.

The postal service hopes a $25,000 reward will help lead police to the gunman.

The robbery happened near the corner of west Hinsdale Avenue and South Stough Street on Monday.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the U.S. postal inspection service at 877-876-2455.  

May 12, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

